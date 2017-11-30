Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable vs. Magic

Iguodala is dealing with soreness in his left knee and is questionable to play against Orlando on Friday.

Iguodala has played in the Warriors' last three games despite battling knee soreness in those matchups. If he's unable to suit up Friday, Nick Young and Patrick McCaw will likely see a slight increase in playing time off the bench.

