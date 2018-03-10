Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable vs. Minnesota
Iguodala (wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against Minnesota.
Iguodala didn't play Friday against the Trail Blazers, but has been upgraded to questionable as he battles back from a left wrist sprain. If he's unable to go Sunday, it'll be his third straight game that he'll sit out due to injury. Look for Nick Young and Omri Casspi to get more playing time if Iguodala can't play.
