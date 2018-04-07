Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable vs. Pels
Iguodala (knee) is considered questionable for Saturday's game agains the Pelicans, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Iguodala was initially probable, but he's been "downgraded" to questionable, although it sounds like if he does sit Saturday it will be more for rest purposes than anything else. Coach Steve Kerr indicated that he'll likely play one of Iguodala and Shaun Livingston on Saturday and the other would play Sunday against Phoenix.
