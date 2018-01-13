Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable vs. Raptors

Iguodala (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Raptors.

Iguodala had been battling a minor knee issue of late, but he's now landed on the report with a strained hip flexor, which he apparently suffered Friday night against Milwaukee. The Warriors will likely wait until Iguodala goes through a pregame workout before ruling on his status.

