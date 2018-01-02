Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable Wednesday at Dallas

Iguodala (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Mavericks, Melissa Rohlin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The veteran continues to battle left knee soreness, though he hasn't missed a game since Dec. 20 against Memphis. Since then, he's averaged 3.0 points, 3.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds across 22.8 minutes per game.

