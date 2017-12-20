Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable with illness Wednesday
Iguodala is dealing with an illness and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Iguodala is reportedly dealing with a case of the flu, but he'll likely receive treatment throughout the afternoon before a final decision is made following pregame warmups. With both Steph Curry (ankle) and Shaun Livingston (knee) already out, Iguodala's absence would be another tough blow in terms of a potential ball-handler, which means even more run for a guy like Patrick McCaw. Along with McCaw, Omri Casspi and Nick Young would likely benefit with a bigger workload as well on the wing.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Available Friday vs. Pistons•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable for Friday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Good to go Monday vs. Pelicans•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable for Monday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Ruled out Sunday vs. Heat•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...