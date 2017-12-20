Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable with illness Wednesday

Iguodala is dealing with an illness and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Iguodala is reportedly dealing with a case of the flu, but he'll likely receive treatment throughout the afternoon before a final decision is made following pregame warmups. With both Steph Curry (ankle) and Shaun Livingston (knee) already out, Iguodala's absence would be another tough blow in terms of a potential ball-handler, which means even more run for a guy like Patrick McCaw. Along with McCaw, Omri Casspi and Nick Young would likely benefit with a bigger workload as well on the wing.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories