Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Quiet in Thursday's loss

Iguodala had five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, and one assist in 23 minutes during Thursday's 107-86 loss to the Rockets.

Iguodala drew the start but didn't make much of an impact. The 34-year-old veteran has earned 30-plus minutes only once this season, as coach Steve Kerr has done his best to limit Iguodala's minutes during the regular season over the years. As a result, Iguodala's well-rounded abilities are only useful for deep leagues.