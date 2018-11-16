Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Quiet in Thursday's loss
Iguodala had five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, and one assist in 23 minutes during Thursday's 107-86 loss to the Rockets.
Iguodala drew the start but didn't make much of an impact. The 34-year-old veteran has earned 30-plus minutes only once this season, as coach Steve Kerr has done his best to limit Iguodala's minutes during the regular season over the years. As a result, Iguodala's well-rounded abilities are only useful for deep leagues.
