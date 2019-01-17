Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Rare double-digit scoring outing
Iguodala tallied 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 23 minutes Wednesday in the Warriors' 147-140 win over the Pelicans.
Iguodala reached double figures in the scoring column for the first time since his huge 23-point performance in the Christmas Day loss to the Lakers. While the swingman shouldn't be regularly relied upon for much in the way of offensive production, his typically efficient shooting from the field combined with his solid numbers across the board make him a decent depth option in deeper leagues.
