Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Iguodala (neck) participated in Monday's practice, but the veteran forward didn't scrimmage, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Iguodala has been sidelined for the majority of the postseason due to the injury, but he's recently returned to limited practices, sparking speculation that he may be able to return for the Finals. The veteran forward's availability for Thursday's Game 1 remains to be determined, but if available, his wing defense could be extremely valuable against Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.