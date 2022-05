Iguodala (neck) is listed as out Tuesday for Game 4 of the Warriors' Western Conference Finals series with the Mavericks.

Iguodala hasn't made an appearance since the Warriors' first-round series with the Nuggets and is without a clear timeline for a return from the left cervical disc injury. Neck and back issues previously hampered Iguodala at various points during the regular season, which likely explains the Warriors' decision to proceed cautiously with the 38-year-old.