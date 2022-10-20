Iguodala (hip) is out for Friday's game versus the Nuggets.
Iguodala is listed on the injury report as being out due to a left hip injury and injury management, indicating the Warriors are deploying some load management for their veteran forward to start the season. Iguodala will have an opportunity to make his season debut Sunday against the Kings.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Won't be ready for season opener•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Unlikely to play in preseason•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Announces return to Warriors•
-
Andre Iguodala: Undecided on potential return•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Active Thursday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable for Game 6•