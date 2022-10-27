Iguodala (hip) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Heat.
Iguodala will remain sidelined for a fifth consecutive contest as he continues to manage a left hip injury. His next chance to make his 2022-23 debut will be Saturday against the Hornets.
