Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Remains sidelined against Portland
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Iguodala (hip) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
Iguodala will miss his 13th straight game Wednesday. His next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with the Lakers.
