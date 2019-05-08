Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Removed from report
Iguodala (knee) is no longer listed on the Warriors' injury report and should be available for Wednesday's Game 5 matchup with the Rockets.
Viewed as probable heading into the day, Iguodala apparently erased any lingering concern about his status by taking part in morning shootaround without any discomfort. Don't expect Iguodala to have any formal minutes limit as the Warriors look to break a 2-2 series tie.
