Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Resting Friday
Iguodala will be rested for Friday's game against the Kings, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
On the first night of a back-to-back, the Warriors will hold Iguodala out of action on a precautionary basis, and all signs point to the 34-year-old returning to action Saturday in Denver. I his stead Friday, expect Patrick McCaw and Nick Young to pick up increased minutes.
