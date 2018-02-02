Play

Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Resting Friday

Iguodala will be rested for Friday's game against the Kings, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

On the first night of a back-to-back, the Warriors will hold Iguodala out of action on a precautionary basis, and all signs point to the 34-year-old returning to action Saturday in Denver. I his stead Friday, expect Patrick McCaw and Nick Young to pick up increased minutes.

