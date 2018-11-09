Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Returns from one-game sabbatical
Iguodala (rest) registered six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one steal and one block across 16 minutes in the Warriors' 134-111 loss to the Bucks on Thursday.
Iguodala returned from a one-game absence due to rest and filled his usual role off the bench. The veteran could conceivably see more run and/or scoring responsibility in coming games, however, considering both Stephen Curry (adductor muscle) and Draymond Green (toe) are currently nursing what could be lingering injuries.
More News
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...