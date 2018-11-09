Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Returns from one-game sabbatical

Iguodala (rest) registered six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one steal and one block across 16 minutes in the Warriors' 134-111 loss to the Bucks on Thursday.

Iguodala returned from a one-game absence due to rest and filled his usual role off the bench. The veteran could conceivably see more run and/or scoring responsibility in coming games, however, considering both Stephen Curry (adductor muscle) and Draymond Green (toe) are currently nursing what could be lingering injuries.