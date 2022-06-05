Iguodala (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 2 against the Celtics.
Iguodala returned to the court in Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals and played 12 minutes, but he's still dealing with a neck injury that will prevent him from playing Sunday. Otto Porter, Jonathan Kuminga and Nemanja Bjelica should see increased run in Game 2.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable for Game 2•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Set to return for Finals Game 1•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable for Finals Game 1•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Full participant at practice•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Remains limited•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Returning to limited practices•