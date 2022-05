Iguodala (neck) is listed as out for Thursday's Game 5 against Dallas.

Iguodala will remain sidelined for Game 5 due to the cervical disc injury that's hampered him for the majority of the postseason. If the Mavs manage to extend the series Thursday, his next chance to return will be Saturday for Game 6. Otherwise, Iguodala will try to get back to the court for the NBA Finals, should the Warriors ultimately advance.