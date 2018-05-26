Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Ruled out for Game 6

Iguodala (knee) is out for Saturday's Game 6 against the Rockets, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

Iguodala will miss a third straight tilt as he continues to work back from bone bruise in his knee. In his stead, Kevon Looney has been inserted into the starting five -- a trend that will seemingly continue for Game 6. Patrick McCaw (back) has also been activated, but it's not clear if he'll see meaningful run.