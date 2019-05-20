Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Ruled out Monday

Iguodala (calf) has been ruled out of Monday's Game 4 against Portland, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Iguodala came into Monday listed as questionable with left calf tightness. His absence will leave a hole in the starting five, with Alfonzo McKinnie possibly replacing him after seeing an increased role in Game 3. It's unclear if Iguodala will be forced to miss any more time going forward, however the Warriors could have over a week off before Game 1 of the finals if they are able to finish off the sweep. More information on Iguodala's status should come out following Monday's game.

