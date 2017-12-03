Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Ruled out Sunday vs. Heat

Iguodala (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat, Anthony Slater of The Athleticc reports.

Iguodala will be missing a second consecutive game, as he continues to deal with lingering soreness in his left knee. With Iguodala out Sunday, look for Omri Casspi and Nick Young to pick up more minutes off the bench, giving them a temporary uptick in value. That said, Iguodala is fully expected to return to the lineup for Monday's matchup with the Pelicans, so look for him to be back on the court for the second game of the Warriors' current back-to-back set.