Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Ruled out Thursday

Iguodala won't play Thursday night against the Lakers due to left toe soreness.

Iguodala was expected to play Thursday night and sit out of Friday's game, although the plans for the veteran have changed due to soreness in his left toe. It remains to be seen whether Iguodala will take the court for Friday's clash with Cleveland, as the Warriors may give him two days off to rest up and get healthy for the postseason.

