Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Ruled out Tuesday

Iguodala (knee) is out for Tuesday's tilt against the Thunder, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Iguodala will miss a third straight game Tuesday as he continues to battle left knee soreness, with Kevon Looney seeing increased run in his stead. However, with Looney (illness) sidelined, Nick Young could be the main beneficiary. Iguodala's next chance to take the floor will arrive Thursday against the Pacers.