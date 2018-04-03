Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Ruled out Tuesday
Iguodala (knee) is out for Tuesday's tilt against the Thunder, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Iguodala will miss a third straight game Tuesday as he continues to battle left knee soreness, with Kevon Looney seeing increased run in his stead. However, with Looney (illness) sidelined, Nick Young could be the main beneficiary. Iguodala's next chance to take the floor will arrive Thursday against the Pacers.
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Doubtful for Tuesday•
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out against Suns•
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Doubtful Sunday vs. Phoenix•
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Doesn't practice Friday, out Saturday•
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Exits Thursday with knee soreness•
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Posts 11 points off bench Tuesday•
