Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Ruled out Tuesday
Iguodala (toe) won't play Tuesday against the Pelicans.
Iguodala is on pace to miss his fourth straight matchup due to toe soreness. Head coach Steve Kerr has insisted that Iguodala would play if it were a playoff game, so the expectation is that he'll be ready to roll for the first round of the postseason.
