Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Ruled out Wednesday

Iguodala (back/hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Iguodala was originally listed with a sore left knee, though it's now being considered a low back and hip strain that's giving him issues. With the Warriors heading into a back-to-back set, Iguodala could potentially sit out Thursday's game against the Rockets as well, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest. With both Iguodala and Omri Casspi (back) out Wednesday, look for guys like Patrick McCaw and Nick Young to pick up more minutes on the wing off the bench.