Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Scores 17 points in Saturday's win

Iguodala delivered 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes during Saturday's 115-101 win over the Lakers.

Iguodala was superb, missing only two shots while committing zero turnovers and contributing in every category. He was coming off a scoreless showing in Thursday's loss to the 76ers and had combined for just seven points across the last three games, so it was good to see Iguodala bounce back, especially since Stephen Curry struggled (14 points on 15 field goal attempts).