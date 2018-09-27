Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Scrimmages without restrictions Thursday
Iguodala (rib) returned to practice Thursday and was able to scrimmage without any issues, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Iguodala dealt with a minor rib injury earlier in the week, but he showed no signs of lingering discomfort Thursday and should be a full go moving forward. Look for him to continue to serve as a key bench presence for the Warriors during the upcoming campaign after averaging 25.4 minutes across 64 games last season. That said, he'll struggle to remain relevant in the bulk of fantasy leagues.
