Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Season-high scoring total in loss

Iguodala totaled 23 points (9-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes in the Warriors' 127-101 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

Iguodala was one of the only bright spots for the Warriors in a surprising blowout loss. The veteran repeatedly offered an infusion of offense in his bench role, which ultimately led to him posting a team-high scoring tally. Iguodala's scoring and shot attempt totals were both season highs, as the defensive-minded veteran was much more involved than customary. While Tuesday's spike in production is certainly encouraging, it's hard to rely on him night to night in a scoring capacity.