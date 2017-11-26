Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Set to play vs. Pels

Iguodala (knee) will play Saturday against the Pelicans, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Iguodala was initially deemed probable due to a minor knee issue, but it doesn't sound like his status was ever in much doubt. The veteran played a season-low 17 minutes in Friday's blowout win over Chicago, finishing with 10 points, three rebounds and two assists.

