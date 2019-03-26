Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Set to play Wednesday

Iguodala (rest) will play Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

After getting Sunday's game off for rest, the veteran will make his return Wednesday. In March, he's averaging 4.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 21.6 minutes.

