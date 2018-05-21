Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Sharp from the field in Game 3 win

Iguodala collected 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 27 minutes during Golden State's 126-85 win over the Rockets in Game 3 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Sunday.

The defensive stalwart was surprisingly efficient on the other end of the floor Sunday, providing a modest but welcome supply of points despite limited involvement. Iguodala has been expectedly inconsistent offensively despite his starting role, as his first-unit teammates naturally command the lion's share of shot attempts. However, he's now managed double-digit scoring totals in two of the first three games of the series, a pattern he'll look to extend into Tuesday's Game 4.