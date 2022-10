Iguodala (hip) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Pistons, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Iguodala is slowly ramping up from a left hip injury, and the Warriors have yet to pinpoint a target date for the veteran wing to make his 2022-23 debut. The 38-year-old is likely to handle a small role off the Golden State bench once he's deemed ready to play.