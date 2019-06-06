Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Solid complementary effort in loss
Iguodala managed 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes during the Warriors' 123-109 loss to the Raptors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.
Iguodala was only one of three Warriors to hit double digits in the scoring column, but his efforts weren't nearly enough to offer sufficient support to Stephen Curry in the absence of both Klay Thompson (hamstring) and Kevin Durant (calf). Iguodala has been mediocre-to-serviceable on the offensive end since Durant went down in Game 5 of the conference semifinals against the Rockets, but his elite defensive skills and contributions on both the glass and as a facilitator have made him a valuable all-around contributor. With the possibility that both Thompson and Durant return for Friday's Game 4, Iguodala could find himself back on the second unit, where he should still enjoy a solid allotment of minutes.
