Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Solid in Friday's start
Iguodala totaled 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Friday's 98-93 loss to the Kings.
The veteran wing drew the start with Kevin Durant (ribs) out of action and logged his largest minutes total since Jan. 4. Iguodala has only three double-digit scoring efforts since Jan. 25, but with Durant set to miss multiple games -- along with Stephen Curry (ankle) and Klay Thompson (thumb) -- the 14-year pro could be in for a multi-game stretch of elevated usage while trying to help the Warriors make up for the scoring vacuum created by those absences.
