Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Solid in post-All-Star-break games

Iguodala, who was held out for rest in the Warriors' last game before the All-Star break, is averaging 8.5 points, 4.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steal across 29.0 minutes in the first two games since the layoff.

The versatile veteran is right back to his normal allotment of minutes and has shot well (46.6 percent) since play resumed. Iguodala has actually put together his best offensive month of the season in February, as he's averaging 10.2 points on 62.5 percent shooting across six contests. While his offensive usage tends to fluctuate a fair amount, Iguodala remains a serviceable source of rebounds and assists while rounding out rosters in deeper formats.