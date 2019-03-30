Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Solid line in Friday's loss
Iguodala dialed up 14 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 131-130 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.
Iguodala was extremely efficient as a scorer, finishing with twice as many points as field goal attempts while earning the fifth-most minutes. DeMarcus Cousins fouling out (and the game going to overtime) resulted in coach Steve Kerr turning to Iguodala to play at least 30 minutes for the first time since Feb. 21. With the Warriors still angling for the top seed in the Western Conference, Iguodala might not receive as much rest as usual during the final stretch of the regular season.
