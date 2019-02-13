Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Solid production in Tuesday's win

Iguodala totaled 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 115-108 victory over Utah.

Iguodala returned to action Tuesday after missing Sunday's game due to a hamstring injury. He appears untroubled by the injury, finishing the game with 13 points including three triples. The 28 minutes were his highest total in almost a month and perhaps a good indication that the injury was nothing serious. The Warriors travel to Portland to face the Trail Blazers on Wednesday and anyone who owns Iguodala should keel an eye on the injury report in case he is given the night off.