Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Spotted with significant limp postgame
Iguodala (knee) was seen with a major limp following Wednesday's Game 3 against the Cavaliers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Iguodala played in his first game of the NBA Finals on Wednesday after sitting out six consecutive postseason contests. It's possible he's dealing with some significant soreness following the game, but it's also quite possible the veteran is just gutting it out while injured with only a few games remaining in the season. It is worth tracking his progress over the next couple of days as he and the Warriors look to close out the Cavaliers in Game 4 on Friday in Cleveland.
