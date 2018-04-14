Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Starting at point guard
Iguodala is starting at point guard for Saturday's Game 1 against the Spurs, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
In a surprise move, coach Steve Kerr has opted to start Iguodala at point guard over Quinn Cook while Steph Curry (knee) remains out. As a result, Iguodala may end up seeing an uptick in assists, which could boost his value in DFS.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Good to go for Game 1•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Expected to play Game 1•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: To remain out Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out Sunday vs. Suns•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Plays 22 minutes in return•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will play Saturday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....