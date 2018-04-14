Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Starting at point guard

Iguodala is starting at point guard for Saturday's Game 1 against the Spurs, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

In a surprise move, coach Steve Kerr has opted to start Iguodala at point guard over Quinn Cook while Steph Curry (knee) remains out. As a result, Iguodala may end up seeing an uptick in assists, which could boost his value in DFS.