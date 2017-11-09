Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Starting at small forward Wednesday

Iguodala will start at small forward for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Kevin Durant will be missing Wednesday's contest with a bruised thigh, which allows Iguodala to pick up the start. Coach Steve Kerr reportedly decided on Iguodala as his replacement in order to bring a strong defensive presence against the opposing duo of Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler on the perimeter. Iguodala should push for a 30-minute role while working with the starters, though guys like Nick Young and Omri Casspi should also help cover Durant's minutes.