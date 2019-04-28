Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Starting Sunday

Iguodala will start Sunday's game against the Rockets, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Warriors have opted to start the second round of the NBA playoffs with their death lineup, removing Shaun Livingston from the starting five and replacing him with Iguodala. In their first round victory over the Clippers, Iguodala started all six games on the bench but averaged 10.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 25.7 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...