Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Starting Sunday
Iguodala will start Sunday's game against the Rockets, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Warriors have opted to start the second round of the NBA playoffs with their death lineup, removing Shaun Livingston from the starting five and replacing him with Iguodala. In their first round victory over the Clippers, Iguodala started all six games on the bench but averaged 10.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 25.7 minutes.
