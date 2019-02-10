Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Status shaky for Sunday

Iguodala is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Heat due to left hamstring tightness.

The Warriors will presumably reassess Iguodala's status at morning shootaround Sunday before determining his availability ahead of the 8:30 p.m. EST tipoff. If the sixth man is forced to sit out, Quinn Cook, Alfonzo McKinnie and Jonas Jerebko could step into expanded roles on the second unit.