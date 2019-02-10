Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Status shaky for Sunday
Iguodala is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Heat due to left hamstring tightness.
The Warriors will presumably reassess Iguodala's status at morning shootaround Sunday before determining his availability ahead of the 8:30 p.m. EST tipoff. If the sixth man is forced to sit out, Quinn Cook, Alfonzo McKinnie and Jonas Jerebko could step into expanded roles on the second unit.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Scores 17 points in Saturday's win•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Stuffs stat sheet in win•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Rare double-digit scoring outing•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Well-rounded line in Sunday's win•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Season-high scoring total in loss•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Drops 10 points in return•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...