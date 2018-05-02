Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Sticks in starting lineup for Game 2 win
Iguodala collected 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block across 34 minutes during Golden State's 121-116 win over the Pelicans in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
The versatile veteran stuck in the starting five for at least one more game, as head coach Steve Kerr opted to bring Stephen Curry (knee) off the bench in his first action since late March. Iguodala responded with another solid all-around effort, posting his best scoring and rebound totals of the Warriors' seven playoff games in the process. The 34-year-old has shot well over 60.0 percent in the first two games against the Pelicans, but he's likely to return to a bench role in Friday's Game 3 as a result of Curry's presumed reentry into the starting lineup.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Contributes 12 points in Game 1 win•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Another solid effort in Game 3•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Fills out stat sheet in Game 2 start•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Cleared to play in Game 2•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Listed as probable for Monday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Plays 23 minutes in start•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....