Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Sticks in starting lineup for Game 2 win

Iguodala collected 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block across 34 minutes during Golden State's 121-116 win over the Pelicans in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

The versatile veteran stuck in the starting five for at least one more game, as head coach Steve Kerr opted to bring Stephen Curry (knee) off the bench in his first action since late March. Iguodala responded with another solid all-around effort, posting his best scoring and rebound totals of the Warriors' seven playoff games in the process. The 34-year-old has shot well over 60.0 percent in the first two games against the Pelicans, but he's likely to return to a bench role in Friday's Game 3 as a result of Curry's presumed reentry into the starting lineup.