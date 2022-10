Iguodala (hip) is listed as out for Tuesday's game in Miami.

Iguodala has yet to make his season debut while dealing with a left hip injury, but the Warriors appear content on handling his status on a game-by-game basis. However, with Golden State beginning a three-game road trip Tuesday, it's likely safe to assume Iguodala will remain out while the team is away, making the Warriors' Nov. 7 matchup against the Kings at home a potential return date for the veteran forward.