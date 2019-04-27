Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Strong effort off bench
Iguodala turned in 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 27 minutes during the Warriors' 129-110 win over the Clippers in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Friday.
The ever-reliable veteran equaled his series high in scoring in the clincher, comfortably leading the second unit in points in the process. Iguodala averaged a rock-solid 10.0 points, 4.7 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 steals across 25.7 minutes in the six games against the Clippers, and his presence on both ends of the floor figures to play an important role once again versus the Rockets in the upcoming semifinal round.
