Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Stuffs stat sheet in win

Iguodala compiled six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, three blocks and a steal across 27 minutes in the Warriors' win over the Pacers on Monday.

Iguodala turned in a typical stat line, filling the box score in every category. He contributes in many different ways, and his versatility makes him a cheap dart-throw option in daily formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories