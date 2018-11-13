Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Stuffs stat sheet off bench

Iguodala finished with 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 33 minutes in the Warriors' 121-116 overtime loss to the Clippers on Monday.

Iguodala saw extended run during the overtime affair, and his season high amount of minutes lead to a season-best scoring total. The 34-year-old drained a pair of threes for the second time in the last three games as well and offered his usually solid contributions elsewhere. As has been the case throughout his Warriors tenure, Iguodala's contributions will continue to fluctuate off the bench, especially on the scoring front.