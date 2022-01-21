Iguodala accumulated four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and four blocks over 31 minutes during Thursday's 121-117 overtime loss to the Pacers.

Iguodala sat out the Warriors' previous contest to rest his sore left hip, but he looked spry in his return Thursday. The veteran tied his career high with four blocked shots while chipping in five boards and four assists. Iguodala doesn't score much these days -- he hasn't finished with more than five points since Jan. 1 -- and the blocks are almost certainly an aberration, so there's no reason to grab him off the fantasy waiver wire.