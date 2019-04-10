Warriors' Andre Iguodala: To play 15-20 minutes

Iguodala (toe) will play no more than 15-20 minutes Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Coach Steve Kerr will keep the veteran's workload relatively low given his recent injury and the impending playoffs. When seeing between 15-20 minutes this season, Iguodala has averaged 4.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals.

