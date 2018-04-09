Warriors' Andre Iguodala: To remain out Tuesday
Iguodala (knee) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
Iguodala will miss a second straight game with a sore knee, and while the issue likely isn't too serious, the Warriors certainly won't take any chances with the playoffs fast approaching. Having last played Saturday against New Orleans, the 34-year-old will have at least a full week off before Game 1 of the Warriors' opening-round series.
